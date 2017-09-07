KY State Parks offer discounts to FL, GA, SC evacuees

Kentucky State Parks is offing a 25 percent discount for lodge rooms and cottages through Sept. 14. (Source: Kentucky State Parks Facebook)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – People who are evacuating Florida, Georgia or South Carolina because of Hurricane Irma and are in need of a place to stay can receive discounted rates in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Parks is offing a 25 percent discount for lodge rooms and cottages through Sept. 14.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

To receive a discounted rate, the renter must have a valid driver’s license from either of the three states. People wanting to rent a cottage or lodge are asked to call and book a reservation.

Kentucky State Parks have 17 resort parks and 30 campgrounds. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.