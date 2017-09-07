Crews on scene of 'potentially dangerous' hazmat situation in NKY

Numerous agencies were called to a hazmat incident at an industrial plant Thursday.

Dispatchers confirmed crews responded to US Nonwovens on Sandbank Road around 9:15 a.m.

Park Hills Fire Department is one of the agencies that responded.

"An apparent leak of toxic and explosive chemicals at the facility is causing a potentially dangerous situation," reads a post on the department's Facebook page.

An employee at the scene said bleach was mixed with another chemical, causing a reaction.

No injuries have been reported.

Employees were sent home for the day.

Other businesses in the area were operating as usual.

