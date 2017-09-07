Portion of I-65 South to close in Louisville

This is the first of two weekend closures. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A portion of Interstate 65 will be shut down this weekend for safety improvement and maintenance.

Driving lanes, exit ramps and entrance ramps on I-65 South between I-64 and I-264 will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A high friction surface course, which is supposed to help improve skid resistance and reduce crashes, will be installed on I-65 between Chestnut Street/Broadway and on the Muhammad Ali Boulevard exits. Asphalt pavement joints will also be replaced on the I-65 bridges between I-264 and the Chestnut Street/Broadway exit.

During the closure people crossing the Ohio River on I-65 will be detoured via I-64 West to I-264 East, then reconnected to I-65 South.

This is the first of two weekend closures. The second one is expected to take place on I-65 North from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23.

