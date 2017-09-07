Ex-linebacker sues Notre Dame over spinal scan results

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A former linebacker has filed a lawsuit against Notre Dame, claiming the university concealed the results of a spinal scan from him and that he has potentially permanent nerve damage to his neck.
The Indianapolis Star reports that Douglas Randolph filed the complaint this month in St. Joseph Circuit Court, naming coach Brian Kelly among the defendants. Randolph says he shouldn't have been allowed to continue playing during the 2015 season. The complaint says he was later diagnosed with spinal stenosis. It doesn't specify damages being sought.
Paul Brown, a spokesman for Notre Dame, said the university had no immediate comment.
The suit says Randolph was hit during a practice drill and "suffered numbness." The complaint says symptoms continued after every impact on the field.
The 24th-ranked Fighting Irish are preparing for a high-profile home game Saturday against No. 15 Georgia. It's the second game of a pivotal season for Kelly after Notre Dame went 4-8 last year. The head coach spent the offseason overhauling his coaching staff.
Kelly has at times been criticized for making blunt public assessments of his players and throwing tantrums on the sideline that are often caught on television, but there have been no public accusations of player mistreatment.
How injuries are handled by football programs and coaching staffs, and how players are treated has become a more frequent topic in college football as the NCAA has put more emphasis on athlete welfare issues.
Illinois fired coach Tim Beckman in 2015 after a school investigation found he mishandled injured players and deterred players from reporting injuries. Indiana parted ways with coach Kevin Wilson last year after complaints of player mistreatment were investigated by the school.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>