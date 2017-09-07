Boat capsizes in Ohio River

From Air 3 rescue crews could be seen pulling the boat out from under the water.More >>
From Air 3 rescue crews could be seen pulling the boat out from under the water.More >>
Driving lanes, exit ramps and entrance ramps on I-65 South between I-64 and I-264 will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>
Driving lanes, exit ramps and entrance ramps on I-65 South between I-64 and I-264 will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>
The group Kentucky for Kentucky started a petition to change the state's official beverage from milk to bourbon. And they have some pretty good arguments.More >>
The group Kentucky for Kentucky started a petition to change the state's official beverage from milk to bourbon. And they have some pretty good arguments.More >>
Tom Malone is in ICU. His injuries were too much for his body to handle. He had to be placed in a coma.More >>
Tom Malone is in ICU. His injuries were too much for his body to handle. He had to be placed in a coma.More >>
Quite a bit of time, money, and effort goes into preparing for IVF.More >>
Quite a bit of time, money, and effort goes into preparing for IVF.More >>