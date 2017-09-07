Boat capsizes in Ohio River

From Air 3 rescue crews could be seen pulling the boat out from under the water. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – People were rescued from the Ohio River after a boat capsized near the McAlpine Lock and Dam, according to MetroSafe.

Rescue crews were called around 11:55 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived they found the passengers in the water near the Harrison Avenue boat ramp in Indiana.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

From Air 3 rescue crews could be seen pulling the boat out from under the water.

All of the passengers were accounted for.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.