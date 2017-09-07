Gene Michael, who built Yankees' 1990s champions, dies at 79

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Yankees shortstop, manager and executive Gene Michael has died at 79.
The team says he had a heart attack and died Thursday.
Michael was a slick-fielding infielder who went on to manage the Yankees. Later, as a front-office executive under George Steinbrenner, he built a team that won four World Series titles in five years.
At 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds in his playing days, Michael was nicknamed Stick. He hit just .229 with 15 home runs in 10 seasons. Seven were with the Yankees from 1968-74, one of the worst eras in team history.
He made a far bigger impact during two terms as manager and two as general manager. He helped assemble the Derek Jeter-led clubs that won World Series titles in 1996 and from 1998 to 2000. He remained a key adviser to current general manager Brian Cashman.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.More >>
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.More >>