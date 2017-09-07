Chicago firm buys Publishers Printing

Publishers Printing Co. had been a family-owned business fir five generations. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County printing and digital solutions company has been acquired by a Chicago company.

LSC Communications announced today that it has acquired Publishers Press, based in Lebanon Junction.

Dave Cardona, president of magazine sales for LSC, said in a statement, "With Publishers Press' strong industry reputation, expertise in publication printing and high volumes in distribution and mailing services, this acquisition will be extremely beneficial for our clients."

Founded in 1866, Publishers Press had been a family-owned business for five generations.

