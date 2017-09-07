September 7, 2017

Honor Nick Fundraiser
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation and the River City FOP Lodge No. 614 will host a benefit for the family of Officer Nick Rodman to honor his memory and provide for his family.
Friday, September 15
6pm
Kentucky Expo Center, North Wing
Live & Silent auction, raffle for 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport
Food, cash bar, DJ, FREE parking
$10, general seating
$25, Reserved seating
$200, table of eight
Casual Red & Black
Facebook.com/Honor Nick
Salvation Army Angel Tree Campaign
The first step for Families seeking assistance with gifts and toys for their children this Christmas is to pick up a Registration letter. All interested parents or guardians MUST pick up a registration appointment letter between September 5 - October 6.
Registration appointment letter pick up
Now-October 6
Monday-Friday
9am-4pm
M.A.L.E. Campus, 911 S. Brook Street