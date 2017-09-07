September 7, 2017

Honor Nick Fundraiser

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation and the River City FOP Lodge No. 614 will host a benefit for the family of Officer Nick Rodman to honor his memory and provide for his family.

Friday, September 15

6pm

Kentucky Expo Center, North Wing

Live & Silent auction, raffle for 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport

Food, cash bar, DJ, FREE parking

$10, general seating

$25, Reserved seating

$200, table of eight

Casual Red & Black

Facebook.com/Honor Nick

Salvation Army Angel Tree Campaign

The first step for Families seeking assistance with gifts and toys for their children this Christmas is to pick up a Registration letter. All interested parents or guardians MUST pick up a registration appointment letter between September 5 - October 6.

Registration appointment letter pick up

Now-October 6

Monday-Friday

9am-4pm

M.A.L.E. Campus, 911 S. Brook Street