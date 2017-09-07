Golfers play while wildfire rages in background

(RNN) - Golfers try to sneak in a round during a weather-related disaster. Cue the "Caddyshack" references.
An image of three guys on a green with a raging wildfire in the background at Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, WA, has gone viral online. The club's Facebook page posted the photo, adding, "Our golfers are committed to finishing the round!"
The image had been upvoted nearly 54,000 times on Reddit by Thursday afternoon.
The Eagle Creek Fire has burned nearly 31,000 acres in Oregon and Washington, along the Columbia River Gorge.
Tamara Mayfield, one of the owners at Beacon Rock, told The Oregonian the pictures were taken Monday around 7 p.m. local time. She said about 100 people had gathered to watch the fire burning on the other side of the Columbia River.
Brandon Crawford, one of the men pictured, said to Oregonian that the photo in question was taken on hole nine. While they were safely a mile away from the fire and blocked by the river, ash the size of soccer balls was falling near them.
"They were definitely not faked," he said of the pictures.
Hundreds of firefighters have responded to battle the wildfire, which merged with the older Indian Creek Fire. Officials said early Thursday that it was 5 percent contained.
State police said all hikers and campers in the area had been accounted for and safely evacuated, according to CNN.
