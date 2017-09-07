Guinness records include long-tailed cat, old bodybuilder

(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records 2018 via AP). This undated photo provided by Guinness World Records 2018 shows Cygnus, a Silver Maine Coon cat, of Ferndale, Mich. Cygnus is the record holder for the longest tail on a domestic cat (living) at ...

NEW YORK (AP) - A long-tailed cat, an octogenarian bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

The 2018 version of the chronicle of extraordinary feats and features was released Thursday.

The honorees include a cat from Ferndale, Michigan, named Cygnus that boasts a tail that stretches more than 17 inches (46centimeters). It set the world record for longest tail on a domestic cat.

A Chinese woman has set the record for world's longest eyelash, at nearly five inches (12centimeters).

An 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles has been named the world's oldest bodybuilder.

This is the 63rd edition of the Guinness book.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.