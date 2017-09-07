Blood test results back in deadly Daviess Co. crash

Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranked the top-paying jobs in all 50 states. This is the most recent data, gathered in May 2016 and released in 2017.More >>
The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranked the top-paying jobs in all 50 states. This is the most recent data, gathered in May 2016 and released in 2017.More >>
LSC Communications announced today that it has acquired Publishers Press, based in Lebanon Junction.More >>
LSC Communications announced today that it has acquired Publishers Press, based in Lebanon Junction.More >>
From Air 3 rescue crews could be seen pulling the boat out from under the water.More >>
From Air 3 rescue crews could be seen pulling the boat out from under the water.More >>
Driving lanes, exit ramps and entrance ramps on I-65 South between I-64 and I-264 will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>
Driving lanes, exit ramps and entrance ramps on I-65 South between I-64 and I-264 will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>