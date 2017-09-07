Blood test results back in deadly Daviess Co. crash

Authorities tell 14 News the driver in a deadly weekend crash had alcohol and other drugs in his system.

They say the results show 18-year-old Robert Garner had a B.A.C. of .135, and PCP and opiates were in his system.

Deputies say Garner was driving a Porsche and went off the road at U.S. 60 and U.S. 231 around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

They he hit a fence and some trees before overturning into a lake.

His passenger, 21-year-old Cody Glover, was pulled from the water and later died.

Garner had not yet been charged, but authorities say charges are likely.

Evan Gorman is working on the story for 14 News at 4.

