Groundbreaking for Owensboro elementary school expansion begins

School officials and some lucky students got a chance to break ground (WFIE)

The first step to a new gym at Newton Parrish Elementary School has been completed.

School officials and some lucky students got a chance to break ground.

The expansion project will also provide more classroom space and a media center.

The project will be completed by next school year, and the principal said he's excited to see the project come to life.

"It's going to bring a lot more space to our building," Principal Steve Bratcher said. "The gym is gonna be a gym we've never had before. The media center and classroom will have more classroom space."

Following the groundbreaking, the school choir sang a song for the visitors.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

