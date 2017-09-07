WATCH LIVE @ 4:30 pm: UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino holds news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The 2017-18 men's basketball schedule is out for the Louisville Cardinals and now it's time to hear from head coach Rick Pitino. At 4:30 p.m., Pitino will sit down with reporters to talk about the upcoming season. he will also tell us who the team captains will be. Watch Coach Pitino's news conference as it happens on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:
