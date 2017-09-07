Shively officer suspended without pay over Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Shively Police Department officer has been suspended from duty after an internal investigation into a post on his personal Facebook page.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Meme mocking Charlottesville car attack sparks investigation into Shively officer

The department investigation centered around a Facebook post made by Officer Morris Rinehardt in mid-August. A woman was killed when a car allegedly drove into a crowd protesting against white nationalists in Charlottesville, VA.

In a statement, Lt. Colonel Josh Myers, said the allegation of immoral conduct against Rinehardt "was sustained."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Boat capsizes in Ohio River

+ Wife of man dragged by truck: 'We're lucky'

+ Louisville student lands role in Broadway musical

Rinehardt received an eight-day unpaid suspension, which amounts to two full work weeks. Myers said under the department's policies and procedures Rinehardt could have received an unpaid suspension ranging from six to 14 days

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.