WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 7, 2017: Budget Busting Relief Aid

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ridiculing Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie for voting against a Hurricane Harvey aid package stymies the real discussion that needs to happen.

Massie (R-KY 4th) wants to aid hurricane victims. We all do. He said he voted against the $8 Billion aid bill because it didn't have an offsetting $8 billion cut elsewhere, suggesting perhaps the $8 billion of taxpayer dollars being spent on infrastructure building in Afghanistan.

Massie makes a point that needs to be addressed. These catastrophic storms happen. Hurricane Irma is on the way to America and may cause even more damage than Harvey. The total estimated bill for Harvey could exceed the $110 billion the government spent on Hurricane Katrina.

It makes sense to set aside money in the federal budget for these critical relief aid packages. Including this in the budget would mean excluding something else.

Congressman Massie four years ago voted against the $50.5 billion aid package for Tropical Storm Sandy, making the same point as now. At that time, our national debt was $16 trillion. It is now $20 trillion.

We will always aid folks when disaster strikes. But the disaster that is very real is our national debt and we are not addressing it very well.

