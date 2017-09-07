WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 7, 2017: Budget Busting Relief Aid

The Kentucky Humane Society is at capacity and continues to take in animals. Now they have promised space for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey and potentially threatened by Irma.More >>
The Kentucky Humane Society is at capacity and continues to take in animals. Now they have promised space for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey and potentially threatened by Irma.More >>
The small, triangle-shaped neighborhood sits nestled at the connection spots of downtown, NuLu, Smoketown, the Highlands and Germantown. Developers say the project will bring jobs to area along with shopping, dining and entertainment.More >>
The small, triangle-shaped neighborhood sits nestled at the connection spots of downtown, NuLu, Smoketown, the Highlands and Germantown. Developers say the project will bring jobs to area along with shopping, dining and entertainment.More >>
The 190 LG&E and KU employees and line technicians left Louisville for Gainesville Thursday morning.More >>
The 190 LG&E and KU employees and line technicians left Louisville for Gainesville Thursday morning.More >>
The department investigation centered around a Facebook post made by Officer Morris Rinehardt in mid-August.More >>
The department investigation centered around a Facebook post made by Officer Morris Rinehardt in mid-August.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>