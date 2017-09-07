Louisville hoops schedule includes North Carolina, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville will host defending champion North Carolina and Indiana and visit rival Kentucky in a schedule featuring 21 games against schools that reached the postseason.

The Cardinals' Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against the Tar Heels on Feb. 17 will be their next-to-last home game and lone meeting against UNC this season. Louisville will open on Nov. 12 against George Mason in the first of four consecutive home games before visiting Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (Nov. 28).

Indiana will visit on Dec. 9 between matchups in the Gotham Classic that includes Siena (Dec. 6) and Bryant (Dec. 11) before the Cardinals face Memphis in the event on Dec. 16 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Louisville's annual Bluegrass showdown on Dec. 29 at Kentucky precedes the ACC opener against Pittsburgh (Jan. 2).

