KHS adoption event to hopes to free space for animals affected by hurricanes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is at capacity and continues to take in animals. Now they have promised space for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey and potentially threatened by Irma.



Over the past month, KHS has taken in 500 cats and dogs. They only have space for only 350 animals.



"We will pull our resources together and stretch ourselves thin to help in whatever manner we can," said Karen Koenig, KHS Vice President of Animal Welfare.

Koenig wants to do everything she can to help animals affected by the hurricane but needs the public help to create space.



"That's the thing about our business it does not stop and the need is constant," Koenig said.

Animals up for adoption arrive hourly and employees know more space is needed as one city recovers from a hurricane and another awaits landfall.

"Louisville is such a compassionate city and people support the adoption options," Koenig said.



As of now, animals affected by Hurricane Harvey are staying in Texas to increase the chances of being reunited with their families. Once animals are not claimed Koenig is promising 70 spots at KHS.



Koenig along with four other trained specialists will travel to Houston for 10 days to help at the shelters housing the animals displaced by Harvey.

"All they know is their world was turned upside down," Koenig said. "I hope we go and provide care, provide medical needs and make their tails wag."



Koenig's biggest concern is finding homes for the animals currently at the shelter as they expect more devastation from Hurricane Irma.



"It doesn't matter whether those animals are here in Louisville or in our state or anywhere," Koenig said. "When animals are in need and their lives are at stake we will do whatever we can."



To help reduce the overcrowding at the shelter, Kentucky Humane Society is holding a special adoption event this Saturday, September 9. It will run from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the feeders Supply Springhurst store, located at 9486 Brownsboro Road just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. Reduced adoption fees will be available for all the animals.



