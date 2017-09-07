Henderson crews working on sidewalks

In various areas around Henderson, crews are working on the removal of trip hazards on the sidewalks along North Main Street between 5th and 12th Streets (WFIE)

If you see city workers in Henderson reconstructing some sidewalks, you're probably not alone.

In various areas around Henderson, crews are working on the removal of trip hazards on the sidewalks along North Main Street between 5th and 12th Streets.

Workers are removing uneven areas of concrete, and repaving panels that need to be replaced.

Henderson crews are also installing ADA ramps at several corners, such as Ingram and Alvasia Streets as well as Walker Drive.

Work is expected to last for two to three weeks, and motorists are asked to look out for construction workers.

