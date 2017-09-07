LG&E, KU crews head to aid Florida utility crews

The 190 utility workers will head to Gainesville before being sent to areas where they are needed. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Hurricane Irma closes in on Florida, utility workers have headed south to help restore power.

This morning, nearly 190 LG&E and KU employees and line technicians left from LG&E's operations center.

When they arrive in Florida, they'll join up with Duke Florida and Florida Power and Light crews in the Gainesville area as they wait to see where they are needed.

