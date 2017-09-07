'Little Free Libraries' pop up in Henderson

Bend Gate Elementary School Family Resource Center and PTA cut the ribbon for their new Little Free Library Thursday (WFIE)

There's a new spot in Henderson to pick up a book.

Bend Gate Elementary School Family Resource Center and PTA cut the ribbon for their new Little Free Library Thursday.

Those Little Free Libraries are placed in front yards, parks, gardens, and easily accessible locations. The libraries are built to withstand weather of all kinds and hold 20-100 books.

Bend Gate Family Resource Center said they received a grant for $10,000 worth of books from Victory over Violence and Kentucky Out of School Alliance and was inspired to start a Little Free Library at the school.

The open house included crafts, activities, refreshments, and books.

Bend Gate will also be holding their fall festival on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

