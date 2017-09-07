$6 million investment coming to Ohio Co.

A $6 million investment is coming to Ohio County.

Nonwoven fabrics manufacturer WPT Corporations announced they will open a second plant in Ohio County to increase products.

The new plant will bring 40 new jobs to the Beaver Dam area where the plant will be located.

Both the Beaver Dam Mayor and Ohio County Judge Executive said they're excited to see economic growth in their community.

