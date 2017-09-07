Elementary students help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

An elementary school in Owensboro is helping out people in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Burns Elementary has been collecting all kinds of items and will be sending them down soon. They'll be given to a Houston school.

On Thursday, students sorted out the donations including everything from school supplies to diapers.

Organizers of the drive said the response has been amazing, and they are proud of the outpouring support of the students.

"When we ask our kids to help others they rise to the occasion," said Organizer Larkin Wetzel. "I'm so thankful to work for a school where the students have such giving hearts, and they find it very important to help others in need."

The plan is to partner with a company to help ship the supplies to Houston in the upcoming days.

