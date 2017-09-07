Wayside crew leaves for Houston to aid in post-Harvey cleanup

The 18 crew members gathered for a last meal in Louisville before leaving for Houston. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

The volunteers from Wayside expect to be in Texas for a week. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eighteen people from Wayside Christian Mission are heading to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED STORY

+ LG&E, KU crews head to aid Florida utility crews

The crew will help pull out damaged floors and walls in low-income areas. In a few days, a trailer full of donated items will follow.

"These men are all part of our recovery program here. Part of our recovery is giving back," said Nina Moseley, Chief Operating Officer at Wayside Christian Mission. "So they are very eager and anxious to go. They are very excited about going, these are some great workers so I believe they will do some great work while they are down there for people who do need some help."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Portion of I-65 South to close in Louisville

+ In Vitro Fertilization grows in accessibility

+ Grocery store planned near GE Appliance Park

The trip is being funded by an anonymous donor. The group will be in Texas for at least a week.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.