Jordan postpones UNC gameday visit due to Hurricane Irma

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Michael Jordan has postponed his scheduled appearance at alma mater North Carolina on Saturday for the Tar Heels' football game against Louisville because of Hurricane Irma-related travel issues.

The school announced the postponement in a brief statement Thursday night. Jordan was scheduled to serve as an honorary captain for the Tar Heels' Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the 17th-ranked Cardinals and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

It's unclear when Jordan will reschedule his appearance.

Jordan - who played for the Tar Heels from 1981-84 - appeared at the basketball home game against Duke in March alongside football coach Larry Fedora to announce a Jordan Brand apparel deal with Fedora's program this season.

UNC is still scheduled to honor its basketball team at halftime Saturday for winning the NCAA championship in April.

