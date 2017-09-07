The gift of life connects two families for a lifetime

The device containing the recorded heartbeat of elaine Stogsdill. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Twenty people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Every ten minutes another person is added to the organ donor waiting list. It's a roller coaster ride for families who must take this journey. With the help of Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, I caught up with two families who share the pain and the miracle of it all.

These are two tragic stories.

"Elaine had a cerebral stroke," said Gene Stogsdill. " She went into cardiac arrest. She didn't survive.

Elaine, the youngest of Gene Stogsdill's seven children, died at age 35.

At 56 years old, Lisa Russell found herself in the Emergency Room.

"I could no longer breathe and I knew I was close to death," Russell said.

But Elaine Stogsdill's death gave Lisa Russell a second chance at life.

"This is the absolutely best outcome of a really bad situation," said Gene Stogsdill.

Lisa Russell received the heart of Elaine Stogsdill. It is a story WAVE 3 News has been following since the beginning. A bad situation that became a blessing for both families.

"One of my daughters seen the interview with Dawne Gee on one of the local TV," Gene said.

Lisa invited me to join her as she recorded the beat of Gene's daughter's heart. She placed the small device inside a little bear along with a letter explaining her gratitude. Gene waited not only for the bear but for a chance to meet Lisa.

"For me, I've gained a new family," Lisa said.

And they've all gained and sense of gratitude.

"We met on July 30," said Lisa. "I'm very blessed. People get tired of hearing me say that, but I'm very blessed."

Blessed and very aware that there are far more people in need of a transplant than people willing to donate organs.

"For no other words my heart has been warmed knowing that my heart experienced so much joy and so much life with Elaine," Lisa said.

Lisa Russell is forever grateful and forever holding on to those her donor loved so much.

"Now it's my responsibility to carry that love forward," Lisa said.

If you wish to be an organ donor, tell your family as soon as possible. By knowing your wishes in advance, it's not a surprise to your family during a very difficult time and they can actually help you carry out your final wish. Another way is to make sure you register as an organ donor in the state you live in.

