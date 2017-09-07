The gift of life connects two families for a lifetime

Twenty people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Every ten minutes another person is added to the organ donor waiting list. It's a roller coaster ride for families who must take this journey. With the help of Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee caught up with two families who share the pain and the miracle of it all.More >>
The landmark trial could decide the future of abortion in Kentucky. At issue is the state's requirement for a transfer agreement between the clinic and a hospital and ambulance service.More >>
"Why don't they just become legal citizens?" is a question that appears often on the comments section on multiple DACA related stories.More >>
The crew will help pull out damaged floors and walls in low-income areas.More >>
The Kentucky Humane Society is at capacity and continues to take in animals. Now they have promised space for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey and potentially threatened by Irma.More >>
