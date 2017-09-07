Sheriff: At least 27 stolen Volkswagens in Hardin Co

Police say 18 others that are part of the same batch have applied for titles in Hardin County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Nine stolen cars were found in a lot in Radcliff, just off South Dixie Boulevard. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - The Hardin County Sheriff's Department recovered nine stolen Volkswagens in Radcliff Wednesday, but there are more than a dozen still unaccounted for.

The cars were originally reported stolen in Michigan, according to the sheriff's office. All of the recovered Volkswagens were recalled due to failed emissions tests.

The sheriff's office says these cars have forged paperwork, but no titles.

Nine cars were found in a lot in Radcliff, just off South Dixie Boulevard. They were discovered when Kentucky State Police's Auto Theft Unit got a call from Michigan.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Spotlight on citizenship process after DACA announcement

+ Officer suspended without pay over Facebook post

+ Milk vs. Bourbon: The battle over Kentucky's state beverage

Police say 18 others that are part of the same batch have applied for titles in Hardin County, meaning there are at least that many left to be recovered.

But the sheriff's department said the cars were previously stored in a Michigan warehouse that held 9,000 cars, so there could be many more.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.