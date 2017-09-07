UofL schedule guarantees Pitino will coach against UK

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - No matter what the NCAA rules on UofL's appeal, Rick Pitino will coach the Cards in their game against Kentucky on December 29.

That was in doubt, with Pitino suspended for the first five ACC games, and according to the initial NCAA ruling, that suspension would start with the first ACC game and he will not be allowed to have any contact with the team during that period. Last season, the first ACC game was on December 28 and was followed by a non-conference game against Indiana.

The 2017-18 ACC opener is not until January 2. It's a home game against Pittsburgh. Pitino's suspension would begin with that game and continue through the game at Notre Dame on January 16. He would return to the bench for a January 21 game against Boston College in the KFC YUM! Center. Pitino has appealed the suspension is awaiting a hearing.

That Kentucky game is on Friday, December 29, and will tipoff at 1 p.m.

"Friday at one o'clock, yeah, yeah, that is. Well most people in Lexington don't work. They just, they're into basketball all the time. Their weekend starts on Thursday, so they're gonna take, believe me, it'll be packed," Pitino joked.

