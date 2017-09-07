Owensboro group holds silent protest against confederate monument

They made their voices heard, by staying silent (WFIE)

A group called "Nonviolent Owensboro" held a protest in front of the Confederate monument on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse. They made their voices heard by staying silent.

Their message was one of support to relocate the sculpture saying it offends some members of the community.

It's one of the many protests happening nationwide following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the removal of a Confederate monument.

Protestors hoped to get the attention of county leaders.

Following the protest, several members attended the fiscal court meeting to speak to local leaders.

