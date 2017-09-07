Prosecutors want Shkreli's bail revoked over Clinton posting

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a court motion asking a judge to revoke Martin Shkreli's bail and throw him in jail because of recent threats the so-called "Pharma Bro" allegedly made against Hillary Clinton.
"Since his conviction on August 4, 2017, Shkreli has engaged in an escalating pattern of threats and harassment that warrant his detention pending sentencing," prosecutors wrote in their motion.
"Most recently, Shkreli threatened former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by publicly offering $5,000 to anyone who would 'grab' some of her hair on the defendant's behalf during her upcoming book tour" prosecutors wrote.
The threat required "significant expenditure of resources by the U.S. Secret Service," prosecutors said, adding that there was risk that one of Shkreli's many social media followers would take his statements seriously.
Prosecutors also cited several other Twitter and social media postings by Shkreli that they said were harassing to women.
"However inappropriate some of Mr. Shkreli's postings may have been, we do not believe that he intended harm and do not believe that he poses a danger to the community," Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement.
The former pharmaceutical CEO best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media has been out on bail since a jury found him guilty of deceiving investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense had argued that investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.
The 34-year-old defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, though the term could be much lower under sentencing guidelines.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.More >>
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.More >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>