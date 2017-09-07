Clash of the Titans highlights Week #4 of Touchdown Friday Night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity at Male, an easy pick for our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week. The last two Kentucky 6A State Champs.

"It's another big game, wow, and we've had several, and this is another big one," Trinity head coach Bob Beatty said.

They have played some classics, including a 37-34 Rocks win in the regular season in 2016. Trinity won the 2016 6A State Championship.

"The last seven or eight games have been real competitive, and the games have just gone down the wire," Male head coach Chris Wolfe said. Male won the 2015 6A State Championship.

The Dogs had beaten Trinity four out of the last five meetings before last seasons Rocks win.

"Obviously Manual is the traditional rival, but at this point, there's no doubt that Trinity's been the dominant force for the last 16, 17 years in the state and as a competitive person, you want to beat the best," Wolfe said.

Trinity (3-0) already has big wins over Carmel and Warren Central from Indiana and Moeller from Ohio. The Rocks are averaging 37 points a game.

Male has wins over Floyd Central (IN), Ballard and Doss and is averaging 39 points a game.

The Rocks and Dogs kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Maxwell Field.

Catch the highlights and post game reaction on Touchdown Friday Night. Other games you'll see on WAVE 3 News include Fairdale at St. X, Elizabethtown at Christian Academy, Ballard at Central, Fern Creek at Butler, North Hardin at PRP, Carroll County at KCD, Eastern (Pekin) at Silver Creek in Indiana, South Oldham at North Oldham and Collins at Oldham County.

