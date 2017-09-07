KSP searches barn, arrests former sheriff

Dennis Peyman used to be the Jackson County Sheriff. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

PARROT, KY (WAVE) - A former Kentucky sheriff has been arrested on drug charges for what police found on his farm.

Dennis Peyman lives on Hwy 2002 in Jackson County, on the edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest. He used to be the county sheriff.

Peyman was arrested Wednesday when Kentucky State Police discovered more than 60 marijuana plants drying in a barn on his property.

Inside Peyman's home troopers also found eight vials of steroids and three loaded guns.

He is charged with drug trafficking and being held at the Jackson County Detention Center.

