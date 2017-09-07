Police: Officer-involved shooting at Miami airport pre-Irma

MIAMI (AP) - Police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night at the Miami airport that shut down a terminal as people looked to leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Police said in a statement that they were responding, but no other details were immediately available.
Airport officials said in a tweet that the situation involved a single suspect and is under control. Concourse J was temporarily closed, airport spokesman Greg Chin said.
The shooting comes as many travelers are trying to get out of the path of the Category 5 hurricane, which devastated a string of Caribbean islands and is on its way to Florida.
Shawn Woodford and his wife were about to board a flight home for Canada when fire trucks and police cars came "flying across the tarmac" and "surrounded a plane at the gate next to us," he told The Associated Press.
The plane the gate Woodford identified was a Latam Airlines flight to Santiago, Chile, according to Miami's departures board. Latam officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.
A short time later, police came into the terminal where Woodford and his wife were and "said 'everybody out of here' and evacuated the entire concourse," he said.
Woodford said the majority of the flights in the terminal were international flights.
It was not immediately clear how the closure was affecting flights. Miami's airport departures notifications showed several delays for flights at J gates. But Woodford was able to board his flight for Toronto - at a different concourse and nearly 4 hours after his original departure time.
The Latam flight to Santiago was listed as delayed nearly two hours, but still leaving at midnight.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.More >>
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>