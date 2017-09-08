3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday

(Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP). Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during parade of states during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.

(Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP). Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during parade of states during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Miss America contestants take the stage for the second night of preliminary competition in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday Sept. 7, 2017. The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). CORRECTS NAME TO MARGANA, NOT MORGANA - Miss Texas Margana Wood, left, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley, right, meet the media after winning the first night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition on Wednesday, S...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, left, and Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, right, meet reporters after winning preliminary competitions Thursday night Sept. 7, 2017 in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J. Drevl...

By WAYNE PARRYAssociated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The third night of the Miss America competition gets underway Friday as contestants have one last chance to impress the judges and score points before Sunday's nationally televised finale.

Miss Texas Margana Wood won the swimsuit competition Wednesday, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley won the talent portion with a classical violin performance on a 115-year-old instrument she has named "Sam."

On Thursday, Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition, while Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow won the talent portion, playing "Rhapsody In Blue" on the piano.

On Saturday, contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual "Show Us Your Shoes" parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.