Miss America contestants discuss politics, arts education

(Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP). Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during parade of states during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.

(Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP). Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during parade of states during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Miss America contestants take the stage for the second night of preliminary competition in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday Sept. 7, 2017. The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). CORRECTS NAME TO MARGANA, NOT MORGANA - Miss Texas Margana Wood, left, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley, right, meet the media after winning the first night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition on Wednesday, S...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, left, and Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, right, meet reporters after winning preliminary competitions Thursday night Sept. 7, 2017 in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J. Drevl...

By WAYNE PARRYAssociated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Miss America contestants are using their onstage time to speak out against political divisiveness, in favor of arts education and on other topics during preliminary competition this week in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins says Americans of differing political viewpoints need to talk to each other respectfully.

Miss Tennessee Caty Davis says opioid addiction is a disease, not a choice.

And Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper says the public should care about athletes as human beings, not just components of a fantasy sports team.

The third and final night of preliminary competition is Friday.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.