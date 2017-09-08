Herr Lane crash video requested for LMPD investigation

A man whose home security camera captured what appears to be the moments right before this crash that killed two teens on Herr Lane says police are now asking to see his video. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville attorney whose home security camera captured what appears to be the moments right before a fatal crash, says police are now asking to see his video.

The crash on Herr Lane near Westport Road on July 16 killed Isaiah Basham, 18, and Lexy Gray, 16.

Police maintain there was no chase prior to the deadly crash.

Jeremy Kirkham, the homeowner whose cameras captured the video, told WAVE 3 News Thursday the public integrity unit has requested the video for an investigation.

