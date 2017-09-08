Could Amazon choose Kentucky for a 2nd headquarters?

Seattle is home to the internet retail giant, but now the company wants a second home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon is growing and needs a second headquarters, so Kentucky is throwing its hat in the ring.



The company said Thursday it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees.

It plans to also stay in its sprawling Seattle headquarters, with the new space "a full equal" to that, according to founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

In a statement, Governor Matt Bevin's office said Kentucky would be the perfect fit because of the state's long history with Amazon.

The company recently agreed to build an air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Amazon will make a decision next year.

