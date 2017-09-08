Could Amazon chose Kentucky for a 2nd headquarters?

A man whose home security camera captured what appears to be the moments right before a crash that killed two teens on Herr Lane says police are now asking to see his video.More >>
Body camera video shows two LMPD officers showing up to a federal agent's scene. When they go to the door with an ICE agent, it's LMPD who does the knocking.More >>
All of the recovered Volkswagens were recalled due to failed emissions tests. The sheriff's office says each one has forged paperwork.More >>
A former Kentucky sheriff has been arrested on drug charges for what police found on his farm.More >>
Twenty people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Every 10 minutes another person is added to the organ donor waiting list. It's a roller coaster ride for families who must take this journey. With the help of Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee caught up with two families who share the pain and the miracle of it all.More >>
