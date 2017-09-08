Woman surprised with Caregiver of the Year Award

She has only worked at BrightStar for one year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Molly was nominated by the family of the man she works with in home care. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A big honor and a big surprise came Thursday for a WAVE Country woman who goes above and beyond her job as an in home caregiver.

Molly Hawkins works with BrightStar Care. She assists a Korean War Veteran whose family has taken quite the liking to her.

"Molly's personality is a brilliant balance of tough and tender," the man's granddaughter said. "Molly doesn't simply work for granddad she works with him."

His family nominated Molly for the Caregiver of the Year award. Thursday, she was surprised with the news.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ The gift of life connects two families for a lifetime

+ KHS adoption event to hopes to free space for animals affected by hurricanes

+ ICYMI: Hip Hop Cares group provides weekly assistance for homeless

"I didn't expect to get so close to the families, but meeting them and seeing them every day made me feel a part of their own families," Molly told us.

She has only worked for BrightStar for a year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.