A Recipe to End Hunger receives big donation to help feed children

The money came from this year's Big Green Eggfest. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

Local non-profit A Recipe to End Hunger received a big donation to help feed food insecure children. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Local non-profit A Recipe to End Hunger received a big donation Thursday to help feed food insecure children.

Brownsboro Hardware and Sysco food presented Dawne Gee, who created the charity, with a check on her daytime show, WAVE Country.

This year's Big Green Eggfest at Brownsboro Hardware helped raise over $11,000. And all of that money goes to A Recipe to End Hunger.

The mission of A Recipe to End Hunger is to support non-profits in WAVE Country who work hard to feed children, like Dare to Care Food Bank.

Dawne's charity creates events all year long to raise the money they need to make up the deficit these organizations face in their budgets.

