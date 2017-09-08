TDFN: Week 4 schedule is out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday brings Week 4 of the high school football season around WAVE Country.

WAVE 3 News will have crews at the following games Friday:

+ 6A No. 1 Trinity (3-0) at 6A No. 4 Male, 7:30 pm

+ Pekin Eastern (1-2) at Silver Creek (3-0), 7 pm

+ Carroll County (1-1) at No. 4 KCD (3-0), 7:30 pm

+ 3A No. 4 E'town (2-0) at 2A No. 1 Christian Academy (3-0), 7:30 pm

+ Fairdale (1-1) at 6A No. 2 St. X (2-0), 7:30 pm

+ Ballard (1-2) at 3A No. 2 Central (3-0), 7:30 pm

+ Fern Creek (2-1) at Butler (2-1), 7 pm

+ North Hardin (1-2) at 6A No. 3 PRP (3-0), 7:30 pm

+ 5A No. 9 South Oldham (1-1) at North Oldham (0-3), 7:30 pm

+ Collins (2-1) at Oldham County (1-1), 7:30 pm

