LMPD arrests suspect in Circle K robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a man wanted for robbery after asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

LMPD said the man entered the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road at 2:30 a.m. on August 30 and walked up to an employee. In a Facebook post, they explained that the suspect threatened the clerk and demanded money before running out.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Dakota Wayne Coslow, 19, was arrested Friday and is charged with robbery in the case.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Mayor calls for closer look at how LMPD assists ICE

+ Could Amazon choose Kentucky for a 2nd headquarters?

+ Woman surprised with Caregiver of the Year Award

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.