LMPD asks for help identifying alleged robber

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying an alleged robber. 

LMPD said the man in the photo entered the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road at 2:30 a.m. on August 30 and walked up to an employee. In a Facebook post, they explained that the suspect threatened the clerk and demanded money before running out. 

No one was injured in the robbery, police said. 

The suspect is described as a white male with a light complexion and medium build. He is between 5'4" and 5'7", 160 - 180 lbs and 20-30 years old, police said. 

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call 574-LMPD. 

