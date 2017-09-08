LMPD asks for help identifying alleged robber

Police are asking for help identifying this man. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying an alleged robber.

LMPD said the man in the photo entered the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road at 2:30 a.m. on August 30 and walked up to an employee. In a Facebook post, they explained that the suspect threatened the clerk and demanded money before running out.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male with a light complexion and medium build. He is between 5'4" and 5'7", 160 - 180 lbs and 20-30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call 574-LMPD.

