KSP arrest one after escape, collision and shooting at Kentucky State Penitentiary

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating after an inmate escaped from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville.

According to Trooper Jody Cash, a call came into KSP dispatch around 7 a.m. reporting a crash on Highway 730 near the prison. Before a trooper arrived on scene, dispatch learned that the collision may be related to an escape from the prison.

Cash said the preliminary investigation shows a minimum custody inmate was driving the car. A woman and a small child were also in the car.

After the crash, a Kentucky State Penitentiary Corrections officer fired a shot, injuring the inmate.

Both passengers in the car had to go to the hospital for the injuries they received during the crash. They were both treated and released from the hospital.

Kentucky State Police arrested the female passenger from the vehicle collision.

21-year-old Bryonna L. Heath of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with the 1st degree charge of escape.

Antonio S. Wofford, age 26, originally from Cincinnati, attempted to further his escape by fleeing on foot.

At the time of the shot being fired by the Corrections Officer, Wofford was attempting to climb a stone wall.

Wofford has been transferred to a Louisville hospital, where he is still being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Heath is lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

Cash said all inmates are accounted for and the prison is secure.

Wofford was assigned to a work detail outside the maximum security portion of the Penitentiary, according to Cash.

The maximum security and supermax prison sits on the Cumberland River. It houses Kentucky's male death row inmates and can hold 856 prisoners.

