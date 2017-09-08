Troopers on scene of incident at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are on the scene of an incident at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville.

Trooper Jody Cash arrived at the scene just before 8:30 a.m. He said he would work to gather more information.

Cash said he expected troopers would be on the scene for several hours.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky State Penitentiary said she could not release any information about the incident.

The maximum security and supermax prison sits on the Cumberland River. It houses Kentucky's male death row inmates and can hold 856 prisoners.

We will continue to work this story and bring you updates as they become available.

