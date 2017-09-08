Bear the dog back home with Owensboro family - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bear the dog back home with Owensboro family

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The Owensboro family we told you about earlier this week has been reunited with their dog, Bear.

A post on Facebook confirms the wolf-dog hybrid is home. 

Bear escaped from his fenced-in back yard in August and was later picked up by animal control.

Bear is 12% wolf, which officials said violates the county ordinance.

There's no word yet if the ordinance will be changed. 

