California man finds nude burglary suspect asleep in his bed

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) - California police say a man arriving home from work found a naked woman he did not know asleep in his bed.
The unidentified man told police the strange saga started Tuesday when he found a parcel ripped open on the porch of his home in Anderson about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Sacramento.
Once inside, he said he saw a sandwich with a bite taken and an open beer. A pack of cigarettes was missing.
Then he found the woman sleeping in his bed and called 911.
Police say 33-year-old Michelle Watkins got dressed, sat on the front porch until officers arrived and was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
She is being held on $25,000 bail. Jail records don't indicate if she is represented by an attorney.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>
A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World RecordsMore >>
A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World RecordsMore >>
Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.More >>
Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.More >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>