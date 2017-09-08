La Liga wary of Barcelona future if Catalonia breaks away

(AP Photo/Gisela Salomon, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 29, 2017, LaLiga president Javier Tebas speaks to reporters in Miami, USA. Tebas said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday Sept. 4, 2017, that Abu Dhabi-funde...

By TALES AZZONIAP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) - The Spanish league is worried about the future of Barcelona if Catalonia goes ahead with its independence process.

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Catalan clubs will not be allowed to play in the league if the region in northeastern Spain unilaterally breaks away from the rest of the country in a contentious referendum planned for Oct. 1.

Tebas says a deal to keep Barcelona in La Liga would not be as simple as most people may think, and the club would be stuck playing in a Catalan league which "wouldn't be much better than the Dutch league or something like that."

Tebas says Barcelona would not earn as much from television rights away from the Spanish league and "certainly won't remain one of the top clubs in Europe."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.