NFL bans former Giants kicker Josh Brown for 6 games

By TOM CANAVANAP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The NFL suspended former New York Giants kicker and current free agent Josh Brown for six games Friday. The decision to extend the ban follows a league review of Brown's repeated abuse of his former wife while they were married.

The suspension is the second handed to Brown for abusing former wife Molly.

Brown served a one-game suspension at the start of last season. He was eventually released by the Giants in late October after authorities in Washington state released a report on their investigation into his arrest in 2015. Details in the report angered many because Brown received a suspension of only one game.

Brown's suspension starts this weekend and he is not appealing the new ban because the 38-year-old kicker hopes to play again in the league. The league has been taking a second look at the accusations since the police report was made public.

Police did not make evidence available to the league in its first investigation of Brown, who played 14 seasons in the league with five teams.

Brown had acknowledged abusing his former wife.

Appearing on ABC's "Good Morning America" after the Giants released him, Brown said his put his hands on his former wife, held her down and kicked furniture. He said he never hit, slapped or choked her.

"Domestic violence is not just physical abuse," he said on the show. "We're talking intimidation and threats, the attempt to control, body language. An abuser is going to abuse to a certain degree to acquire some kind of a reaction."

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.