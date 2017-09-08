Nadal-del Potro, Carreno Busta-Anderson in US Open semis

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, celebrates from his chair after defeating Sam Querrey, of the United States, in a quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

(AP Photo/Jason Decrow). Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, reacts after beating Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, celebrates after defeating Roger Federer, of Switzerland, in a quarterfinal at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after winning his match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro will meet in one U.S. Open men's semifinal. Pablo Carreno Busta and Kevin Anderson will play in the other.

The matches Friday offer quite a contrast in experience and name recognition.

Neither Carreno Busta nor Anderson has played in a semifinal at any Grand Slam tournament.

The other semifinal features a pair of past champions at Flushing Meadows. Nadal won the tournament in 2010 and 2013 for two of his 15 Grand Slam titles. Del Potro was the U.S. Open champion in 2009, when he beat Nadal in the semifinals and Roger Federer in the final.

This time, he takes on those two greats of the game in reverse order: del Potro beat Federer in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

