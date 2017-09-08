MLB teams clamoring to get inspirational girl to throw out first pitch with 3-D printed hand

A 7-year-old girl with an artificial hand wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark - and she's well on her way.More >>
A 7-year-old girl with an artificial hand wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark - and she's well on her way.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
He brought boxes filled with books donated from schools and churches. (Source: WJLA/CNN)More >>
He brought boxes filled with books donated from schools and churches. (Source: WJLA/CNN)More >>
Officers Matthew Jackson and Howard Ray said that the family from South Dakota tugged at his heart.More >>
Officers Matthew Jackson and Howard Ray said that the family from South Dakota tugged at his heart.More >>
It was a perfect "thank you" for decades of service, and it left loved ones with priceless memories.More >>
It was a perfect "thank you" for decades of service, and it left loved ones with priceless memories.More >>