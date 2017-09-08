MLB teams clamoring to get inspirational girl to throw out first pitch with 3-D printed hand

MLB teams clamoring to get inspirational girl to throw out first - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hailey Dawson was only 5 when she fired this pitch to Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado. (Source: YouTube/Baltimore Orioles) Hailey Dawson was only 5 when she fired this pitch to Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado. (Source: YouTube/Baltimore Orioles)
Twitter has blown up with praise for the dauntless little girl and with invitations from Major League teams to come to their stadiums and throw the first pitch. (Source: Squid1) Twitter has blown up with praise for the dauntless little girl and with invitations from Major League teams to come to their stadiums and throw the first pitch. (Source: Squid1)

(RNN) – Hailey Dawson, 7, has her sights set on throwing out the first pitch at all 30 Major League ballparks, and she’s well on her way.

Hailey was born with a rare disease that caused the fingers on her right hand not to form fully, but thanks to 3-D technology, she has a mechanical hand.  She’s a huge baseball fan, and one of the first things she learned to do with her new hand was to grip and throw a baseball.

She’s already thrown out first pitches for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals – and after a Bleacher Report video has gone viral, she’s gotten invitations from 16 other Major League teams, with more certainly to come.

